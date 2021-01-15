Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress will "gherao" Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Saturday to demand withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws and protest against fuel price hikes, state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday.

He said the party will observe the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' across the state.

"@INCMaharashtra workers will 'Gherao' the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur to demand that the draconian farm laws be repealed and also to protest against the frequent fuel price hikes being done by the Modi govt," Thorat tweeted.

