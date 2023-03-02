Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A contractor involved in a project under the 'smart city' scheme in Kalyan in Thane district was booked after a worker died on January 26, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased was working on a 'smart city' scheme bridge when he fell from a height of 20 feet, the MFC police station official said.

The 52-year-old contractor has been charged with gross negligence and not adhering to safety norms, though he is yet to be arrested, the official added.

