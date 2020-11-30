Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) A policeman escaped unhurt in firing by dacoits, whom he was chasing with his colleagues in Phaltan tehsil of Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the evening, he said.

"The dacoits were involved in a case of robbery at a jewellery shop in Pune. The police personnel, including API Somnath Lande from Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station, and his colleagues from the crime branch had received information about their presence in Wadle village in Phaltan tehsil on Sunday," a senior official from Pune rural police said.

"While they managed to nab one dacoit, two others escaped into the sugarcane fields," he added.

Lande and other police team were chasing the dacoits, when one of them opened fire, the official said, adding "Fortunately, neither Lande,nor any other member of the police team got hurt in it."

