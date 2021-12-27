Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A police constable was arrested from the Thane district court premises on Monday afternoon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Killed By ‘Friends’, Body Found Near Sutlej River Three Days After He Went Missing.

Constable Milind Ganesh Joshi (41), who is attached to Wagle Estate police station and was assigned court duty, had demanded Rs 2,000 from a man whose son was booked in a case, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed in Hoshangabad, Body Found on Roof of Her House.

"The man approached the ACB and Joshi was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1,500 as bribe installment in the court premises. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)