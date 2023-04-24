Gadchiroli, Apr 24 (PTI) A couple and their two children were killed in a lightning strike in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when lightning struck them near Desaiganj area, the official from the district disaster management office said.

Also Read | American Airlines Urination Case: Drunk Indian Passenger Urinates on Co-Passenger on New York-Delhi Flight.

Bharat Rajgade (32), his wife Ankita (30) and their two children were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the victims were residents of Amagaon in Desaiganj taluka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)