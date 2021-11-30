Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved the landmark of vaccinating four crore people against COVID-19 with both the doses, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, assistant chief secretary, state public health department.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

"Maharashtra today achieved vaccination of 11.32 lakh people across the state. With this, the state also achieved (the landmark of) four crore people getting both the doses," he said.

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts on December 4: IMD.

With the ongoing vaccination drive, 7,42,87,818 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

As of Tuesday, Maharashtra's tally of infections stood at 66,35,658 and the COVID-19 death toll at 1,40,997, as per the state health bulletin said. The state has 7,555 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)