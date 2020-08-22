Amravati, Aug 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by 88 to 4,422 on Saturday, officials said.

With three patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 110, they said.

A total of 127 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 3,247.

The number of active cases reached 1,065.

