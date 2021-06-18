Nagpur, Jun 18 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday announced certain relaxations in the COVID-19 curbs, including allowing all shops and establishments to operate till 8 pm from June 21 onwards.

Issuing the order for the Nagpur municipal limits, Nagpur civic chief Radhakrishnan B said the city will remain in the same level 1 category as before under the state government's five-level plan to ease curbs as per positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

According to the order, all shops and establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 pm, as opposed to the earlier deadline of 5 pm, while malls, theatres and multiplex (with 50 per cent capacity) will be allowed to function till 8 pm.

Apart from this, social gatherings and weddings can take place with 50 per cent capacity of the venue or with 100 guests, whichever is less, while 50 persons will be allowed at funerals, it was stated.

The order further stated that inter-district travel either by private cars, taxis or buses has been regularised.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the second wave of the pandemic, Nagpur on Friday did not report a single COVID-19 casualty.

The district registered 55 new coronavirus cases during the day that took its tally to 4,76,706, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 9,016, while the count of recoveries has reached 4,66,588, leaving the region with 1,102 active cases, he said.

As many as 9,270 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the overall test count in the district to 29,74,283, the official added.

