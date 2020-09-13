Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 1060308 after 22543 fresh cases, a health official said.

The state death toll rose to 29531 with 416 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

So far, 740061 persons have been discharged, while there are 290344 cases in the state, he said. The number of tests so far is 5253676, he added. PTI

