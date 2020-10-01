Palghar, Oct 1 (PTI)A group of three dacoits opened fire at a hotel on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Thursday and allegedly looted cash worthRs 1.10 lakh from there, police said.

The three men came in a car to Akash Hotel in Dundalwadi village near Amboli around 3.30 am.

They then started firing at the hotel, looted cash from there and fled while abandoning their car at the spot, an official from Kasa police station said.

District Superintendent of Police Dattatraya T Shinde rushed to the spot to supervise the investigation into the incident.

The police have tightened nakabandi (road blockades) at various places in the district and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the official said.

