Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday sought a special court's permission to get surgical and medical treatment in a private hospital.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in a money laundering case.

Deshmukh, in the application moved through advocate Aniket Nikkam, cited multiple health conditions, including a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations, as well as spinal osteopenia (low calcium strength).

In the plea, the NCP leader cited his old age and claimed he was experiencing chest pains and breathlessness with abnormal ECG findings that indicate less blood supply to the heart with slowing of heart beats and a possibility of heart block episode (LBBB), the plea said.

Deshmukh prayed to the court to shift him to a private medical hospital for further surgical and medical treatment.

Special judge R N Rokade has posted the matter for hearing on May 4.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was earlier home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of bribery made by former Mumbai police commissioner Singh.

The central probe agency has claimed Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai, and the money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.

