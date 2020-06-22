Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was on Monday discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after recovering from COVID-19.

He was admitted in the hospital on June 12 after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Krepling Quickly Becoming 'Trendsetters' in the Remote Work Movement As COVID-19 Gains Continue.

"My second test report came negative thanks to your good wishes and prayers. I am heading to my village after getting discharged," Munde said.

Along with Munde, his private secretary, personal assistant, two drivers and one of his bodyguards have been discharged after their second test reports returned negative while a cook and bodyguard continue to be under treatment for COVID-19, sources said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Plans to Cultivate Heend And Saffron in High Altitude Areas: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan of the Congress and Jitendra Awhad of the NCP had tested positive for the virus, and both recovered later.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)