Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) Dhangar community members on Friday beat drums during a protest in Latur in Maharashtra to demand Scheduled Tribe status.

They assembled in front of the collectorate and demanded that the government issue an ordinance to give the community ST status.

Protesters also said recruitment in government jobs should be stopped till they get ST status so that the community is not deprived of its rights.

