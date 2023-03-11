Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) A resolution passed at the meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, also called 'DISHA', in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday sought that the grant under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be increased to Rs 4 lakh from the present Rs 1.5lakh.

Speaking at a press conference following the DISHA meeting at the collectorate here, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) Lok Sabha MP Omraje Nimbalkar said the current amount was not adequate to build homes due to rise in input costs.

Other resolutions passed at the meeting sought the starting of a Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Latur due to heavy passenger rush on the route, and increase in financial assistance provided to destitute persons, disabled, orphan children, needy women under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Pension and other schemes to Rs 5,000.

Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare, Collector Prithviraj BP, ZP chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal. among others, took part in the meeting.

