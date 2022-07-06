Gondia (Maha), Jul 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man driving a tipper truck was charred to death on Wednesday in a fire triggered by the collision between two tipper trucks in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident occurred on a turning near Dhaba village on the Bhandara-Tumsar state highway around 6 AM, a police official said, adding that one of the trucks was transporting coal.

"Due to the impact of the collision, both the trucks caught fire while the front portion of the tipper truck headed towards Bhandara was badly damaged. Its driver, Irfan Mohammad Aslam Sheikh, was charred to death in the fire as he got stuck inside the damaged cabin," he said.

The deceased driver was a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Fire tenders doused the fire after which traffic police removed them from the road, clearing the way for vehicular traffic on the state highway, the official added.

