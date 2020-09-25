Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said stringent action will be taken against hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients.

At a review meeting here, Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune, asked local officials to implement the state government's 'my family, my responsibility' anti-COVID-19 drive efficiently.

Pawar said the state government had already fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment.

He also promised action against those black marketing medicines during the outbreak.

