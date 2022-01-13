Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) Fed up with eve-teasing and harassment, a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself near Walchandnagar town in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the victim, Siddhi Bhite, left a suicide note in which she named a minor boy, alleging that he used to harass her, they said.

The family of the deceased also named two other persons and alleged that they also subjected her to harassment, an official from Walchandnagar police station said.

"We have registered a case against the trio, including the minor, who was named in the suicide note. The names of the remaining two youths were included in the FIR based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased," said Birappa Lature, assistant inspector at Walchandnagar police station.

The girl allegedly hanged herself at her house in Bori village on Wednesday evening and left a suicide note, he said.

"We have already arrested the two accused and they will be produced before the court, while the minor will be presented before the juvenile justice board," he said.

