Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) The city police seized counterfeit currency with the face value of Rs 2 lakh and arrested three men from a lodge at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Inflicts Burns On Private Parts of 9-Year-Old Adopted Daughter As Punishment for Bedwetting in Indore; Booked.

Police raided the lodge on a tip-off on Sunday and seized the fake banknotes in the denomination of Rs 200 having the face value of Rs 2,01,200.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: 4 Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha for Entire Session Over ‘Unruly Behaviour’.

The arrested men are identified as Mohammad Arif Bashir Ahmed, Suraj Krishna Pujari, and Karan Raju Razak, he said.

A case has been registered under section 489 (Possessing as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the MFC police station, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)