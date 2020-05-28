India News | Maha: FDA Seizes Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth Lakhs in Thane

Thane, May 28 (PTI) Officials of the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday raided a godown at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth lakhs, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team under the supervision of joint commissioner Sunil Bharadwaj raided the godown and seized banned tobacco products worth over Rs 87 lakh, a release here stated.

A case has been registered against four persons, including the godown owner, under relevant provisions of the IPC and FDA Act, it was stated.

