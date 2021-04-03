Palghar, Apr 3 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against some members of a film crew after more than a hundred people were found constructing a movie set without adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Thursday, he said.

"The work of building the film set at Suncity grounds in Palghar's Vasai had started on March 24. Over a hundred people worked at the site at a time. When a police team went there, it was found that none of the workers followed coronavirus norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," he said.

"Therefore, a case was registered against some members of the film crew under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act that is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life)," the official of Manikpur police station under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Nobody has been arrested in this connection, he added.

The police did not reveal any further details, like the name of the film for which the set was being constructed.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the pandemic began, which took the state's caseload to 29,04,076.

