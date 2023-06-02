Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a fuel pump in Maharashtra's Nagpur district at around 8pm on Friday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The blaze at the Indian Oil fuel pump on the Nagpur-Chandrapur highway in Butibori, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, started when a staffer was filling diesel in a truck laden with papers and the vehicle's tyre burst, the official said.

"The impact caused a fire, which engulfed the truck immediately. The blaze spread to the fuel dispensing machines as well. Those in queue to fill fuel managed to escape. Two fire tenders doused the blaze after two hours," he said.

A probe has been instituted to find the cause of the fire, the police official said.

