Thane, Sep 30 (PTI)A fire broke out in the Raymond Company's office building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported so far, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 6,000 Marijuana Plants Seized by Police in Kalaburagi.

The ground-plus-one-storey office building of the Raymond Company is located on Pokhran Road No.1 in the city.

The Thane civic fire services received a call at 5.50 am about the blaze, Kadam said.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Retail Unit to Sell 0.8% Stake to General Atlantic for Rs 3,675 Crore.

As per locals, flames could be seen from a long distance.

The RDMC team, three fire engines, two jumbo water tankers, three other tankers and police rushed to the spot, Kadam said.

The blaze was brought under control after hectic efforts for over an hour, fire officer Rajendra Raut said.

Office fixtures and furniture were destroyed in the fire, he said.

"There was no casualty," Kadam said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)