Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a sweet shop in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR India Prices Slashed Post iPhone 12 Series Launch, Check New Prices Here.

The blaze erupted in the shop located in Diva area around 2.30 am, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

As a fire engine from Mumbra was going to the spot, its hydraulic pipe broke due to bad road condition, he said.

Also Read | LINKRICK App – A Place Where Business Grow.

However, the fire engine along with another fire fighting vehicle managed to reach the spot and douse the flames, he said.

The shop was completely gutted in the blaze, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)