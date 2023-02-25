Nashik, Feb 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a state transport bus in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday, though passengers managed to alight safely in time, an official said.

The incident took place in Upnagar area on Nashik-Pune highway when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was on its way to Shirdi from Nashik, he said.

"The driver of the bus noticed smoke emanating from the underbody of the bus. He alerted all the passengers, who alighted in time. The driver, conductor, passengers doused the fire in some time after a Nashik Municipal Corporation water tanker arrived at the site," he said.

