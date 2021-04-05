Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a garment processing factory in Mankoli MIDC area in Ambernath in Thane district on Monday, though there were no report of injury to anyone, an official said.

Thane regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey structure at 11:45am, destroying cloth stock in the premises.

Fire-tending vehicles and personnel from Anand Nagar MIDC, Ambernath and Badlapur brought the blaze under control at 2pm, and cooling operations were underway, he added.

The cause of the fire is being probed, Kadam said. PTI

