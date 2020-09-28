Pune, Sep 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in an ICU section of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district early Monday morning, an official said.

All 15 patients who were in the ICU section were immediately shifted out and the blaze has been extinguished, he said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Offers.

The fire broke out in the trauma ICU section of Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Pramila Raje General Hospital, located around 230 km from here, early in the morning due to short- circuit, the hospital's Dean Dr Chandrakant Mhase said.

"All the 15 patients were shifted to safety and no one was hurt in the incident," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Updates: Heavy Police Force Deployed in Kalaburagi As Farmers to Protest Against State Farm Bills.

The blaze was immediately extinguished by fire brigade and the hospital's security personnel, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)