Thane/Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) Two fires broke out on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Thane and Vasai in Palghar, though there were no reports of injuries from either incidents, police said.

At 6:30pm, a blaze broke out in a cotton bedding firm in Vasai, and three engines and several personnel toiled for two hours to bring it under control, an official said.

In the second incident, a godown storing cardboard went up in flames at 8:20pm in Dapoda in Bhiwandi.

"There are no reports of anyone getting injured in the blaze," Thane RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

