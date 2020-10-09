Palghar, Oct 9 (PTI) Five fishermen were rescued when their boat capsized mid-sea near Dandi village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when some rope got caught in the propeller of the boat and an attempt to pull it out caused the vessel to develop a breach and capsize, an official said.

The fishermen on board raised an alarm and sent a message from their mobile phones to other fishermen from the village, who arrived at the scene with two boats and rescued them, he said.

The boat was severely damaged and was brought back to shore late in the evening, the official added.

