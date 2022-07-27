Pune, Jul 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday arrested five members of a gang for allegedly stealing nearly 200 iPhones and other electronic gadgets, an official said.

The accused had stolen various models of iPhones, iPads, laptops and accessories collectively worth Rs 1.53 crore from Wagholi area of the city on July 25, which have been seized from them, he said.

They were identified as Abdul Abuzar Shaikh (20), Abed Mufazzul Shaikh (34) and Sultan Abdul Shaikh (32), Abubakar Abuzar Shaikh (23) and Rabiul Mantu Shaikh (22). All the arrested accused hail from

Sahibganj district of Jharkhand and currently reside in Chakan area near Pune.

"The incident took place at a warehouse located on Kesnand Road in Wagholi area," the official said.

The accused illegally gained entry into the warehouse and took away 198 iPhones of various models, seven iPads, three laptops and 12 accessories.

A case in this connection was registered at Lonikand police station, he said.

