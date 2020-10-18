Nagpur, Oct 18 (PTI) Five Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

The face-off took place at Kosmi-Kisneli forest around 4 pm, the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: Five Naxals Killed in Operation by Security Forces.

"The C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli police were conducting a combing operation in the forest area in Dhanora taluka, when Naxals opened fire," it said in a statement.

"However, the Naxals soon fled from the spot after the police team launched a retaliatory attack," it said.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

Later during the search, bodies of five ultras were recovered from the spot. Their identity is yet to be established, it added.

Following the incident, Gadchiroli police have intensified the anti-Naxal operation in the forest, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)