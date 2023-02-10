Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver and are on the lookout for two more persons who allegedly ran online flesh trade in Mira Road near Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The two absconding accused accepted money through mobile payment services and booked hotel rooms for clients. They would send women in an autorickshaw, said the official.

Acting on a tip-off, the police got a decoy to make a booking. They arrested the auto driver when he brought two women for him on Wednesday, said Senior Inspector Sameer Ahirrao of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, he said, adding that the auto has been seized and the two women sent to a rescue home.

