Aurangabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday.

Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told PTI.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Offers Condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on Kozhikode Plane Crash: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

He said such facilities will be equipped with necessary equipment and staff for treating animals.

"These centres will be of great help for injured and sick animals before leaving them in the wild again," said Kakodkar.

Also Read | 'Image Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) member Yadav Tarte said the issue was discussed in a meeting and orders were given to prepare a formal proposal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)