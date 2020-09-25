Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said.

Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh (47) and his three accomplices had been targeting the builder since 2014 and had extorted money running into several lakh rupees, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Pawar.

"The main accused was held late Thursday night while accepting an extortion installment. He is a history-sheeter with several cases against his name in Gujarat, Pune, Mumbai, Raigad etc," the official added.

Police said the accused is currently associated the AIMIM party in Bhiwandi.

