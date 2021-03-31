Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Four cases of murder have been registered in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

An official said two persons were arrested in connection with the murderous attack on a 21-year-old man in Katol area.

In the other three cases, the identity of two victims is yet to be established, he said.

The murder cases are registered in Umred, Mauda, Butibori and Katol areas.

In Mauda, police have recovered a semi-decomposed body of an unidentified man.

