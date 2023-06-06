Jalna, Jun 6 (PTI) Three children and a 35-year-old man drowned in a pond at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on a farm at Samangaon village, when the three children ventured into the pond for a bath, an official said.

As the children started drowning and raised an alarm, a man in the vicinity jumped in to save them, but drowned in the process, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagwat Ingle (35), his son Yuvraj (6) and the farm owner's children Bhagwat Krushna Padol (10) and Omkar (7), the official said.

The bodies were subsequently fished out and sent for post-mortem, he said.

