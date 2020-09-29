Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI)Four men were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girlfriend of one of them last month, police said.

The arrests were made after the victim approached the police earlier in the day, a day after one of the accused asked her to go out with him, said Jaripatka police station in-charge Khushal Tijare.

The alleged incident occurred on August 8 in Nara area when the victim had gone out with her boyfriend Yash Meshram (23), who is prime accused in the case, he said.

Other accused are identified as Amit Bolke (26), Abhinesh Deshbrathar (22) and Hritik Mohile (20), who all are friends of Meshram, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

