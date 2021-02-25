Chandrapur, Feb 25 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 14 others were injured when a tempo carrying passengers overturned in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, police said.

The victims were returning to Ekara from Ratanpur after a wedding.

The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle near Kachepar village under Sindewahi police station limits and it turned turtle, said assistant police inspector Yogesh Ghare.

Some 30 persons were traveling in the vehicle, he said, adding that four of them died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Raghunath Koram (41), Sahil Koram (14), both from Ekara; Kavita Borkar (30), resident of Sakoli and Rani Gane (27) from Chimur tehsil.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Chandrapur while a case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the tempo driver who fled from the spot, the police official said.

