India News | Maha: Four-month-old Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Amravati

Amravati, Jun 2 (PTI) At least 18 people, including a four-month-old baby girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, an official said.

With the detection of 18 fresh cases, the district's COVID-19 tally has risen to 248, a release from the administration stated.

A four-month-old baby girl and two children aged two and five were among 18 persons who tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the official said.

The infant from Aurangpura has become the youngest COVID-19 patient in the district, he added.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Frezerpura, three from Ratanganj and one each from Masanganj, Ramnagar, Budhwara, Chhayanagar, Maloo Layout in Saturna, Jalaramnagar and Aurangpura on Tuesday, the data stated.

