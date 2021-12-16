Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on the pretext of curing her ailments, an official said on Wednesday.

Saoner police in the district registered the case against the accused, identified as Manoj Marotrao Kawale (45).

The girl had been unwell since the last few weeks. Kawale came to the house of the girl and promised to cure her. He performed some rituals by cutting a lemon. But during the rituals, he molested her, a police official said.

The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she narrated about it to anyone. However, the victim confided in her parents, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor, an offence under IPC sections 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, he said.

