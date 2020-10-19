Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.

Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, and Shubhranshu Dixit, president of Shri Sai Shraddha Foundation, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

