India News | Maha Governor Gives Nod to Health Sciences Varsity's Exams

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday granted permission to conduct all under- graduate and post-graduate examinations of the MUHS as proposed by the Nashik-based health sciences university.

Koshyari, who is also Chancellor of state universities, gave his approval for the examinations after Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh met him at Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.

It said that while conveying his approval, the Governor appreciated the detailed plan of conducting the medical examinations presented to him by Deshmukhduring their meeting.

In a letter to the Governor, Deshmukh stated that the university has unanimously decided to conduct all its summer examinations as per three alternative plans, depending on the situation, from July 15 onwards.

According to the first plan, the theory examinations will be held between July 15 and August 15 in a staggered manner if the situation is conducive.

As per the second plan, if the examinations could not be held as per thefirst plan due to the COVID19 situation, the same will be held between August 16 and September 15.

According to the third plan, if the examinations are not held as per the aforementioned plans, then the university will take guidance from the Central Medical Council regarding their conduct online, the statement said.

The minister told the Governor he had discussed the issue of conducting examinations with all the stakeholders and regulatory authorities besides some of the former Vice- Chancellors and Pro Vice-Chancellors.

The minister apprised the Governor that the university had held consultations with the Indian Nursing Council, the Medical Council of India and other central bodies before preparing the examination plans.

The Governors approval to the proposal of the University has been conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor of the MUHS who had already submitted the proposal to the Governors Office separately, the statement said.

