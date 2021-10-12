Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved an action plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, which will be implemented for a period of 10 years.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

During a meeting of the state wildlife board, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed that the plan be implemented thoroughly, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

The action plan involves conservation of rare species, control on hunting and illegal trafficking of wild animals, steps to stop human-animal conflicts, health management, wildlife tourism, people's participation, awareness about wildlife conservation, among other measures.

During the meeting, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray suggested setting up of a monitoring committee to oversee implementation of the action plan.

The chief minister also asked the forest department to set up a task force, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)