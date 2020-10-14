Thane/Palghar, Oct 14 (PTI) Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said.

District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to return by Thursday evening.

In Thane district, officials asked citizens to download Damini lightning alert application on their mobile phones.

Citizens have also been asked to not step out of their homes unless necessary in view of the prediction of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

