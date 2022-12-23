Nagpur, December 23: The Maharashtra government distributed Diwali food kits to 1.55 crore ration card holders and received Rs 146 crore through the implementation of the scheme, the state legislative council was told on Friday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supply Ravindra Chavan gave the information while responding to a Calling Attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators Dr Manisha Kayande and Anil Parab.

The legislators moved the motion alleging irregularities in the distribution of 'Anandacha Shidha', a kit comprising lentils, rava, sugar and palm oil, during Diwali. A total of 1.61 crore kits were available for distribution at subsidised rates, of which 1.55 crore were distributed, Chavan said.

The state government earned Rs 15.06 crore from Mumbai region and Rs 131 crore from the rest of Maharashtra, he said. An offence was registered against a ration shop owner in Shahapur tehsil in Thane district on October 22, for selling the kits for Rs 300 after a video of the incident went viral, the minister added.

