Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Atul Save on Wednesday said a probe has been ordered to check if there was any irregularity on the part of cooperative banks in providing loan to actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's agro-processing company.

Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Latur district had alleged that the agro processing company, Desh Agro Pvt Ltd, got a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) plot out of turn in their hometown Latur during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

State BJP leaders had also alleged that the company applied for a loan on October 4, 2021 with the Pandharpur Urban Cooperative Bank and the bank approved the loan of Rs 4 crore on October 27. It applied for a loan with the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and a loan of Rs 61 crore was approved on October 27. It took a loan of another Rs 55 crore from the bank on July 25, 2022.

"Our (BJP's) Latur district president (Gurunath) Mage had written a letter (raising the issue). I don't know anything about the MIDC, but I have ordered an inquiry to check if there was any irregularity on the part of the banks," Save, state Cooperative Minister, told PTI.

Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader late Vilasrao Deshmukh. His elder brother Amit was a minister in the MVA government and his younger brother is also a legislator representing Latur rural constituency.

