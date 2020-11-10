Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification to distribute Rs 2,297.637 crores as the first installment of relief compensation for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods between the months of June to October in various districts of the state.

Notably, in October, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-hit areas and announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 crores for the victims.

The government said the first phase of aid would be distributed Maharashtra govt issues to distribute Rs 2,297.637 crores as the first instalment of flood relief aidimmediately. (ANI)

