India News | Maha: Group of 12 Poachers Held; Large Nets, Vehicle Recovered

Satara, Jun 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra forest department has arrested a group of 12 poachers in Satara district of the state, an officer said on Thursday.

The forest department said that these people were caught during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when they were found in possession of large nets, meant for catching animals, sticks and a small goods vehicles.

Also Read | Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 20, Migrant Workers in 116 Districts Across 6 States to be Given Employment Under The Scheme, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

The department swung into action following a tip-off that a group of poachers has come in the area of Padli village of Satara tehsil.

"The department was alerted that with the help of the nets, the poachers had laid a trap on a farm near the village to catch wild animals during the night of June 16," the forest officer said.

Also Read | 'It Demonstrates Goodwill India Enjoys at UN', Says Vikas Swarup: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Based on the information, two forest teams were formed and the gang of poachers was nabbed. Poaching equipment, a vehicle, possibly to transport the animal after capture, was recovered from them, he said.

"A case has been registered and investigation into the case is on," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)