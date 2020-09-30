Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday felicitated government health workers for their continued dedication in treating COVID-19 patients, an official from Raj Bhavan here said.

As per an official release, a representational felicitation of doctors, nurses, medical officers and matrons from various government-run hospitals was held at Raj Bhavan.

Koshyari appreciated doctors, nurses and medical fraternity for their dedication and devotion in reducing the mortality rate and saving lives.

Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospitals Ranjit Mankeshwar, medical superintendents of St George Hospital, Cama Albless Hospital and G T Hospitals and other staff members were felicitated, the release said.

Stating that he always prefers government hospitals, the governor said all 50-odd staffers of Raj Bhavan, who tested positive for coronavirus, were treated at government hospitals.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Lahane said the state had 120 ventilators in March, while it now has 1,490 ventilators, 1,650 ICU beds and 3,60,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

