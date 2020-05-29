India News | Maha Guv Pays Homage to Former C'garh CM Ajit Jogi

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled the death of bureaucrat-turned-politician and first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi.

Jogi died in Raipur on Friday after battling for life at a private hospital following cardiac arrest at his home on May 9. He was 74.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi. Convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members, friends and well wishers of late Shri Jogi. Respectful homage," a Raj Bhavan statement quoted Koshyari.

