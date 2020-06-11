Latur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Nashik-based Maharashtra Health Science University has decided to set up its divisional sub-centre in Latur and also introduce new certificate courses, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking on the 22nd anniversary of the university, vice-chancellor Dr Dilip Mhaisekar said in order to resolve issues faced by students from university-affiliated colleges, a divisional sub-centre will be set up in Latur.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,607 COVID-19 Cases And 152 Deaths, Coronavirus Toll Breaches 97,000-Mark; Mumbai Remains Worst Hit.

The health sector needs skilled and technical manpower and for this, the university also plans to introduce short- term certificate courses, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)